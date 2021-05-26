Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,683 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NOW were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.10. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

