Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Griffon were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,128,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,567,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Griffon by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 405,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Griffon by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 313,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

GFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

