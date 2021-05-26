TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$129.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$115.00 to C$129.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.
TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.38.
TSE TFII traded up C$3.32 on Wednesday, hitting C$114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 115,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,497. TFI International has a one year low of C$40.83 and a one year high of C$115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.44.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.