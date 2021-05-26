TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$129.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$115.00 to C$129.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.38.

TSE TFII traded up C$3.32 on Wednesday, hitting C$114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 115,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,497. TFI International has a one year low of C$40.83 and a one year high of C$115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.44.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$90.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,558. Insiders have sold 92,560 shares of company stock worth $9,773,136 in the last 90 days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

