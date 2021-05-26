TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$129.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on TFI International to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.50.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$114.20. The company had a trading volume of 66,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TFI International has a one year low of C$40.83 and a one year high of C$114.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$2,156,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,187,766.40. Insiders have sold 92,560 shares of company stock worth $9,773,136 in the last ninety days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

