The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Allstate in a report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

The Allstate stock opened at $135.15 on Monday. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

