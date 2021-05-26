The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.08 Million

Analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce $293.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.10 million and the highest is $298.82 million. The AZEK posted sales of $223.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

NYSE AZEK traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,114. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

