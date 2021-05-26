The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 492.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 869,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

