The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,245.13.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,096.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,182.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,057.85. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $498.29 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $16,914,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.