The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Trimmed by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,220 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $40,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,325,618 shares of company stock valued at $92,550,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.54. 477,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

