The Children’s Place (PLCE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/24/2021 – The Children’s Place was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

5/24/2021 – The Children’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $93.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – The Children’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – The Children’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – The Children’s Place was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

5/21/2021 – The Children’s Place was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/20/2021 – The Children’s Place was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

5/17/2021 – The Children’s Place was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/17/2021 – The Children’s Place was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.06. 4,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

