The Clorox (CLX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Clorox (NYSE: CLX) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Clorox had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

5/10/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $189.00 to $177.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $186.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – The Clorox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Clorox was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

5/3/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $189.00 to $177.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $186.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2021 – The Clorox had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.46 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

