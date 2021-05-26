The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $178.85 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.46 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.94.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

