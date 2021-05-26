The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Down to $13.42

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.09. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 2,862 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $651.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 65.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.