The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €13.50 Price Target

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €13.50 ($15.88) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.82 ($17.44).

SZU opened at €13.51 ($15.89) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.93.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

