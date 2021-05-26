The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $450.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $431.82.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $421.04 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $56,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

