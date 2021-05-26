The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

HCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.50 million, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

