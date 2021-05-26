The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Piper Sandler

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.07.

HD opened at $316.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

