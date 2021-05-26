The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.