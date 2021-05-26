The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 320,831 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 747.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

