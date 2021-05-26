The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 6,914 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of SL Green Realty worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

