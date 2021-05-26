The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,263 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Alamos Gold worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,660,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,806,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,726 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alamos Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,785,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,120,000 after purchasing an additional 604,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,955,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

