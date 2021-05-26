The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,447 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fluor were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fluor by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. Fluor’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

