The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 948,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,935.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 767,441 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,132,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

