The Mosaic (MOS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2021 – The Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

5/17/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00.

4/30/2021 – The Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at VTB Capital to a “sell” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the first quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020, and the momentum is likely to continue this year. Strong grower economics are driving fertilizer demand globally. The acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, Mosaic has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China and operational issues in the Fertilizantes unit. Further, the company faces headwind from higher raw material costs due to tight supply.”

4/19/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. 254,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Get The Mosaic Company alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.