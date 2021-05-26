The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOS. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

