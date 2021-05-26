The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 76,880 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 780,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,880 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $6,005,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $3,070,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $518,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $415,000.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.