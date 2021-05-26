The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.27 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,752,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,333 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,274,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.