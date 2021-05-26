The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $18.08 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,520,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 133,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,690,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,339.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,371.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,218.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 136.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.