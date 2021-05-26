The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 8,987 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $21,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in TC Energy by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,566,000 after purchasing an additional 458,467 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,960,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,605,000 after purchasing an additional 353,376 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

NYSE TRP opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

