The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $501.92 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,763. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

