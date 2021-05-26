The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,596 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,596 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $14,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after acquiring an additional 540,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

