The Sandbox Price Up 39.8% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $240.22 million and approximately $103.21 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00109677 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.40 or 0.03027747 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

