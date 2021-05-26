The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 881.1% in May

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 881.1% from the April 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWGAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.