The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

DIS stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.07. 65,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,641,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.99. The firm has a market cap of $321.72 billion, a PE ratio of -70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

