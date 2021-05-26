The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 326,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

