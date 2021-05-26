The Westaim (CVE:WED) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Cormark

The Westaim (CVE:WED) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE WED opened at C$2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The Westaim has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.08.

The Westaim (CVE:WED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.78 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that The Westaim will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian William Delaney acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$437,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,976,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,837,232.10. Also, Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil acquired 32,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$87,383.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,728 shares in the company, valued at C$90,053.76. Insiders purchased a total of 254,288 shares of company stock valued at $677,041 over the last 90 days.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

