Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,431 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $72,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $459.68. 97,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.72 and a 200 day moving average of $473.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

