TheStreet Lowers Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATHM. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.47.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $77.34 on Monday. Autohome has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.