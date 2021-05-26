TheStreet Upgrades Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) to C

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Capitala Finance stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.90. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.52). Capitala Finance had a net margin of 79.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

