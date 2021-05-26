TheStreet Upgrades Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) to C

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 214,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 862,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 792,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

