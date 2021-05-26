Thilo Schroeder Sells 22,095 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $796,082.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $63,742.29.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $122,593.23.

On Thursday, April 8th, Thilo Schroeder sold 136,436 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,681,119.16.

On Monday, April 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,629,405.33.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $1,093,517.52.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,273,156.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.70. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

