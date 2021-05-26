Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

CB opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,259 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

