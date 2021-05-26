Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires New Shares in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Separately, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSPR opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

