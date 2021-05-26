Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires Shares of 2,794 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 42.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,155,000 after acquiring an additional 424,255 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.93.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $7,313,940.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,779,015.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,571 shares of company stock valued at $311,254,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $229.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.42 and a 200-day moving average of $268.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.