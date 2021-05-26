Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 522 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

