Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.08% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XERS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.