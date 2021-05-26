Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $23,409,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 473,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,219,000 after acquiring an additional 269,380 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $3,501,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,920,834.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,171 shares of company stock valued at $536,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

