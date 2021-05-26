Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 529.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Bank of America began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

