Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.40. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

