Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce sales of $111.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.69 million and the lowest is $105.71 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $262.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $474.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.82 million to $478.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

TVTY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 196,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.51. Tivity Health has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $26.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

